Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 560,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $121,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Globant by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.99.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

