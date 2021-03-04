Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $104,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $97.57 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

