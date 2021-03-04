Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$113.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$109.85.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$107.32 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$55.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.7900006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

