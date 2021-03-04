Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Cut by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,403,023. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.