Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $515,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.