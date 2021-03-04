Banano Tops One Day Volume of $74,489.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $6.88 million and $74,489.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,099 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,740,217 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

