Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $251,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $234.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.75, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

