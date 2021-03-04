Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $9.30 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $155.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.