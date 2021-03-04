Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $15.23 Million Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,030 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

AMSC stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $636.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.