Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,006 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in American Well were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

AMWL stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 over the last 90 days.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

