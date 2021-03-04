Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 9,253 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,337 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.38% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $20,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of CFR opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $109.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

