Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $48,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $98.92.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

