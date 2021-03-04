Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.19 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $277.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

