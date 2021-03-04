Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 5.4%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,792,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,549,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $387.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $133,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

