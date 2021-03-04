Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.25 ($34.41).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €30.28 ($35.62) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.