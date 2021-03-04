B. Riley Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $56.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

