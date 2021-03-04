B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.