B. Riley Boosts Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target to $7.50

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.81.
Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
