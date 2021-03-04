B. Riley Boosts Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target to $7.50

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

