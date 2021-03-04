Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the January 28th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,123.0 days.
AZIHF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Azimut has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.
About Azimut
