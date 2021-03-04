Axie Infinity Shards Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.25 or 0.00775058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

