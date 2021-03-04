Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,012 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 760,896 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 253,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $59.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

