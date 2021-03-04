Aviva PLC Purchases 8,073 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

