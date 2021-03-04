Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,141 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $24,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

