Aviva PLC Acquires 23,492 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,785,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

EXR stock opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

