AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AVITA Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

