Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AVASF remained flat at $$6.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Avast has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.95.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.