Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

