AutoNation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,641 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 800 call options.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,748. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,860,201. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.