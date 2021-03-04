AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.72 on Thursday, hitting C$32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,251. The company has a market capitalization of C$887.78 million and a PE ratio of -18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.75.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.