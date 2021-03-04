Aufman Associates Inc Has $872,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Aufman Associates Inc reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer makes up approximately 0.8% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average is $133.48.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.