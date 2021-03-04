Aufman Associates Inc Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.18. 588,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,708,420. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $285.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

