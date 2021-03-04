Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stake Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

