Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Down 6.5%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 3,547,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,343,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $371.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -1.54.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

