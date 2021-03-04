Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athenex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laidlaw dropped their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Athenex has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $449.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Athenex by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.