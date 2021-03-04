Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.46. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 3,587,096 shares.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price objective on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. The company has a market cap of C$241.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

