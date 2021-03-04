Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.49

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 5382870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

