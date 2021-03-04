Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Issues Earnings Results

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%.

Shares of ATTO traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 1,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,949. The firm has a market cap of $314.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Atento has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

