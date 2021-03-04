ATCO’s (ACLLF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ATCO from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATCO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $29.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. ATCO has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

