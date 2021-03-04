Asure Software (ASUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

