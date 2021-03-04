AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,639.41 ($112.87).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,837 ($89.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,405.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,936.15. The company has a market cap of £89.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

