Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) in a research report on Monday.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) alerts:

Shares of AML opened at GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,242 ($81.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,974.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 798.55.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,240,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £620,392 ($810,546.12). Also, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.