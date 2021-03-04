Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after buying an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 28.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,096,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,222,000 after buying an additional 138,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Assurant by 620.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist upped their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.