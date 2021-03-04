Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Plans GBX 0.71 Dividend

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 76.70 ($1.00) on Thursday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47.

Get Assura alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 617 shares of company stock worth $46,285.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.