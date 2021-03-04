Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in February

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASBFY shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

