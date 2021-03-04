Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,383 ($31.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.87 billion and a PE ratio of 41.37. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,484 ($32.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,279.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,079.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total value of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 34,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £805,616.64 ($1,052,543.30). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,243,213 shares of company stock worth $2,882,958,153.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

