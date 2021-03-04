Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Duke Realty by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 190,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 274,988 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

DRE stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

