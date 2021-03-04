Assetmark Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

