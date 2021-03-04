Assetmark Inc. Has $17.15 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,734 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,290,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

