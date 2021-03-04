Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,751 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,061 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 134,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

