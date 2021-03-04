Assetmark Inc. Acquires 5,237 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

